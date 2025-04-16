CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 5,252 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $859,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 68,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,569,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $70.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.82. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $96.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

