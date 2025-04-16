CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 6,642 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 260.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS opened at $266.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.12. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.14 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The stock has a market cap of $304.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

