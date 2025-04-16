CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 59,334 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 202.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,334 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 67,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.73. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $28.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.1412 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

