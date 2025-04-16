CreativeOne Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,318 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 45,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 36,890 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 18,503 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ HERO opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.78. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $27.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.58.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Company Profile

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

