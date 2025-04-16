CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 275 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,739,000 after acquiring an additional 154,743 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $242.55 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $219.19 and a 1 year high of $317.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.40 and its 200 day moving average is $285.06.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

