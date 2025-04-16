CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 44 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $264.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.82 and a 200-day moving average of $282.29. The company has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 68.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $328.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.32, for a total transaction of $190,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,180,523.36. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $518,499. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.