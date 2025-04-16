CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Down 4% – Here’s Why

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) was down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.62 and last traded at $37.74. Approximately 1,644,505 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,625,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.92.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $423,054.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,673,353.80. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $120,897.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 77,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,822.60. This trade represents a 3.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,243. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $866,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 46.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 156,300.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 132.9% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 57,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 32,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.