Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 99.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

CYRX stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. 335,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,136. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $17.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 70.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 4,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $29,059.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 765,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,359.71. This trade represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,830 shares of company stock worth $118,353. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cryoport by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 4,434.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

