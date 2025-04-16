CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 181,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 43,235 shares in the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,060,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,058,000 after acquiring an additional 741,394 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.55.

CSX Price Performance

CSX opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.