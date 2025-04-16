CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%.

CSX stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.37. The company had a trading volume of 19,135,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,734,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. CSX has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $37.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. CSX’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSX stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

