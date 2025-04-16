CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUBE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,507,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,350,080,000 after acquiring an additional 85,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,064,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,299,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,232,000 after purchasing an additional 352,754 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,368,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,320,000 after purchasing an additional 191,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,124,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,894,000 after buying an additional 91,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $55.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.38.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $231.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.93%.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut CubeSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

