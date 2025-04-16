Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $499,490,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,961,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,650 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 643,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,317,000 after buying an additional 233,694 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $71,279,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cummins from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $354.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $375.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.50.

Cummins Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CMI opened at $286.83 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $387.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

