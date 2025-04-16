CURRENC Group (NASDAQ:CURR) Issues Earnings Results

CURRENC Group (NASDAQ:CURR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.66), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million.

CURRENC Group Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of CURR opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. CURRENC Group has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $7.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CURR shares. UBS Group set a $3.50 price target on shares of CURRENC Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of CURRENC Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised CURRENC Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

CURRENC Group Company Profile

Currenc Group, Inc engages in operating a fintech banking platform. It operates through the following segments: Remittance Services, Sales of Airtime, and Other Services. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

