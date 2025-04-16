CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Buys 77,851 Shares of Stock

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 77,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,393,532.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 70,043,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,772,456.60. This represents a 0.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CVI opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.66. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $34.51.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.12). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Equities analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 65.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in CVR Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 60,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 106.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVI shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CVR Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

