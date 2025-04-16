CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Buys 4,265 Shares of Stock

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $307,293.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,756,074.05. The trade was a 1.76 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CVR Partners Price Performance

UAN stock opened at $73.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. CVR Partners, LP has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $88.94.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $139.56 million during the quarter.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is currently 121.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAN. Icahn Carl C grew its stake in CVR Partners by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 4,066,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,868,000 after acquiring an additional 174,192 shares in the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Novem Group purchased a new stake in CVR Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVR Partners

CVR Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.