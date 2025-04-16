CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $68.80 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $71.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.63. The stock has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. UBS Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,941.90. The trade was a 47.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Mahoney acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,045.20. This represents a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

