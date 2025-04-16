Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director John T. Henderson Sells 3,190 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) Director John T. Henderson sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $123,325.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,013.68. This trade represents a 4.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.15. 3,004,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,534. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 9.28. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $70.52.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.26 million. Research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cytokinetics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,040,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 450,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,192,000 after buying an additional 102,457 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 113,500.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,915,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,520,000 after acquiring an additional 154,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,335,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,807,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares during the period.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.