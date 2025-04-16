CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTMX. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.77.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.34.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.45. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $38.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 million. Analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 3,905,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 882,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,221,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 660,756 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,730,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,547,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 23,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 169,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

