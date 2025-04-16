D.R. Horton (DHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.69 per share and revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect D.R. Horton to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $119.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.45. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $110.44 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.07.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

