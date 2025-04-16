DA Davidson Issues Negative Forecast for Alphabet Earnings

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.00. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $8.90 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2025 earnings at $8.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.49 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.72.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $156.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.17 and its 200-day moving average is $176.14. Alphabet has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,917,877.76. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ruth Porat sold 17,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.48, for a total transaction of $3,245,761.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,914,995.28. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,663 shares of company stock worth $20,286,447. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Denver PWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.4% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

