DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock Price

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Shares of HWC stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $48.09. 684,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,084. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.99. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.12 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 22.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

