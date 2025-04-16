Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DANOY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Danone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Danone to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Danone from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danone from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Danone alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Danone

Danone Price Performance

About Danone

Shares of DANOY opened at $16.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Danone has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $16.54.

(Get Free Report)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.