Datadog FY2026 EPS Estimate Lowered by Capital One Financial

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Datadog in a report released on Tuesday, April 15th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Datadog’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DDOG. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.41.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.77. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in Datadog by 49.9% in the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Datadog by 341.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,569,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,475 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 83,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3,533.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 667,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,226,000 after buying an additional 649,165 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total transaction of $18,148,051.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 324,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,371,802.84. The trade was a 28.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $9,376,185.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,219,013.34. The trade was a 16.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,756 shares of company stock worth $62,219,250 in the last ninety days. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

