Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Datadog from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.41.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $92.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 181.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,565,732.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,103,862.98. The trade was a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total transaction of $18,148,051.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,371,802.84. This trade represents a 28.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,756 shares of company stock worth $62,219,250 in the last three months. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,354,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,316,000 after acquiring an additional 220,527 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,905,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,562 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Datadog by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,278,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,826,000 after buying an additional 3,005,300 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in Datadog by 407.6% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,074,000 after buying an additional 5,299,688 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,684,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,076,000 after buying an additional 499,055 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

