David W. Ruttenberg Sells 25,000 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 323,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,716.35. This trade represents a 7.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Accel Entertainment Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE ACEL opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.99 million, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie raised their price target on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 11,304.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 483.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accel Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.