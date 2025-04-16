Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.94 and last traded at $6.93. 83,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,115,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $728.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of -1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $29.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 million. Research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,048 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $144,094.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,059.40. This trade represents a 8.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $52,265.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,550.48. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,064 shares of company stock valued at $251,925. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 911.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.