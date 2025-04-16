Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,900 shares during the period. Dell Technologies comprises approximately 3.8% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $26,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,687,000. Enclave Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $848,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,435,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $85.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.88.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

