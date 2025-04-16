Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $82.74 and last traded at $84.12. Approximately 1,651,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,891,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

The stock has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,272,000. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Enclave Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $848,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

