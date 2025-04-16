Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Position Cut by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 129,307 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Denison Mines by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,879,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305,332 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,283,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 578,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 315,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 196,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 94,419 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.00 and a beta of 1.75. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Denison Mines in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

