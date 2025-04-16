Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,111 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 940.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 276 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $127.14 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $252.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.17.

In related news, Director Frank D. Tsuru bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,802.30. The trade was a 53.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

