Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Trading Down 8.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Free Report) traded down 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $107.89 and last traded at $108.09. 6,254,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 4,344,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.29.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Down 6.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.55 and its 200 day moving average is $166.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 3.03.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.4935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXL. Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

