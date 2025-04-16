Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Trading Down 8.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Free Report) traded down 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $107.89 and last traded at $108.09. 6,254,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 4,344,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.29.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Down 6.7 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.55 and its 200 day moving average is $166.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 3.03.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.4935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.