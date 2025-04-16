Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Shares Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.72 and last traded at $16.77. 823,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 721,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $168.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.31.
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1644 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
