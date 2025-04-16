Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 105,381,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 78,646,144 shares.The stock last traded at $8.37 and had previously closed at $8.41.

The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0845 per share. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,805,000 after purchasing an additional 324,332 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,433,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,752,000. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $5,285,000.

