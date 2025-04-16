Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) Shares Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.63 and last traded at $55.00. 442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.81.
Direxion Work From Home ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 million, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.26.
Direxion Work From Home ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Work From Home ETF
About Direxion Work From Home ETF
The Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Remote Work index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of global firms that provide technology that supports a more flexible work environment. Stocks are selected using a proprietary natural language processing algorithm.
