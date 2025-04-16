Dividend Stocks To Follow Now – April 14th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Ford Motor, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Texas Instruments, and Exxon Mobil are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that regularly distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. These stocks are favored by investors seeking a steady income stream alongside the potential for capital growth, often reflecting a company’s financial stability and reliable performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.02. The stock had a trading volume of 98,711,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,168,539. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.23.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.76. 149,006,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,648,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.36. 171,201,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,892,922. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $4.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,845,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,517,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.24. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $220.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $103.90. 9,610,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,194,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.19. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61.

