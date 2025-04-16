Dodge & Cox Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dodge & Cox cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in PayPal were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Arete Research set a $81.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.03.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

