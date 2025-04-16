Dodge & Cox Lowers Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Dodge & Cox lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,660 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 71,797 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 23,340 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 278,934 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after buying an additional 42,876 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,257,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $61,375,000 after buying an additional 80,567 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 43,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 28,125 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,149.13. The trade was a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $93,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,646.04. This trade represents a 26.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,321,170 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HAL

Halliburton Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.