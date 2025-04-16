Dodge & Cox Sells 267 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dodge & Cox cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,950 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Caitlin John LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $350.38 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The stock has a market cap of $149.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $409.57 and a 200 day moving average of $453.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price objective on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.46.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

