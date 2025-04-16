Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Acquired Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Dollar General stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.28. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,951.04. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

