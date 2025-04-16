Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 158.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $468.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.05. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.06 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DPZ

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total transaction of $184,409.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,848.08. This represents a 4.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total value of $917,933.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,359.72. This represents a 26.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,996 shares of company stock worth $3,946,461. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.