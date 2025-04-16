Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,692 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Donegal Group worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Donegal Group by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 60,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donegal Group

In related news, EVP William Daniel Delamater sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $213,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $26,566.15. This represents a 88.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,334,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,885,689.48. The trade was a 0.06 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 105,908 shares of company stock worth $1,865,086 and sold 47,119 shares worth $845,651. 6.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donegal Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $646.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of -0.05. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $19.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.61 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Donegal Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Donegal Group Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

