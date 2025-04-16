DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Given New $230.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.55.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

DASH opened at $181.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.88. The company has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 672.41 and a beta of 1.69. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $215.25.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 8,116 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $1,651,200.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,208.90. This trade represents a 7.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $284,423.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,584.10. This represents a 8.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,511 shares of company stock worth $30,308,544 over the last ninety days. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.