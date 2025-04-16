DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND) Holdings Lifted by Cravens & Co Advisors LLC

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC boosted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.54% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DBND opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.83. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $47.60.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Profile

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

