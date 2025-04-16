DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,596,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,552,961,000 after acquiring an additional 353,010 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,894,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,683,000 after purchasing an additional 483,722 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91,108 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,665,000 after purchasing an additional 88,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,213,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,759,000 after purchasing an additional 545,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DD opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.72.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

