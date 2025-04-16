DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $80.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DD opened at $60.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.72. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 28.1% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 87.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,980,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,929,000 after purchasing an additional 922,387 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 64.8% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

