Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP trimmed its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,240,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888,236 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 2.10% of Dutch Bros worth $169,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BROS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

NYSE BROS opened at $57.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 170.25, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.90.

Insider Activity

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 262,537 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $19,629,891.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,640,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,451,045.83. The trade was a 9.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $50,843,300.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,640,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,451,045.83. This trade represents a 20.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock worth $201,509,627 over the last 90 days. 46.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

