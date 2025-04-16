EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires New Stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 285,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.13% of Genius Sports as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GENI. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC set a $13.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.23.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. Genius Sports Limited has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $175.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.52 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

