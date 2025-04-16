EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 34,287 East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,513,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $118.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.46.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

EWBC stock opened at $75.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $113.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 20,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,816,491.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,133 shares in the company, valued at $88,941,851.33. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $133,275.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,643.21. The trade was a 8.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,181 shares of company stock worth $5,625,732 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.