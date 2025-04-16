EAM Global Investors LLC Decreases Stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

EAM Global Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,163 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,639 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SouthState by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,531,000 after purchasing an additional 93,312 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SouthState by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,448,000 after buying an additional 52,042 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 851,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,703,000 after buying an additional 139,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SouthState by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,812,000 after acquiring an additional 37,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in SouthState during the 4th quarter valued at $67,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director G Stacy Smith bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.60 per share, with a total value of $290,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,514.40. This represents a 9.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 6,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $707,241.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,447.03. This trade represents a 16.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSB. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of SouthState in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on SouthState from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.90.

SouthState stock opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $70.68 and a one year high of $114.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

