EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $4.64 Million in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Natera by 345.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Natera by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 1,328.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Natera news, insider John Fesko sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $117,861.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,739,941.88. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 4,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.78, for a total value of $563,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,129.12. The trade was a 29.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,922 shares of company stock worth $51,603,664 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $151.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.22 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.62 and a 200-day moving average of $152.40. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.13 and a 1-year high of $183.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.91 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Natera from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Natera from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.76.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

